Filtronic (LON:FTC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.62

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.62 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 14.19 ($0.17). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 397,132 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £28.92 million and a PE ratio of 1,344.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

In other news, insider Richard Gibbs acquired 175,000 shares of Filtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($23,367.32).

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band mmWave diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

