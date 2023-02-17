Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 420 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 29,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 104,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 51,331 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.42. 3,312,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,859. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

