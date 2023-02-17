Financial Partners Group Inc Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 0.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CP traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.89. The stock had a trading volume of 358,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.