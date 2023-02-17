Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after buying an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IJH stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.54. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.