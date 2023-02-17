Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases 2,420 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.67. 1,459,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,905. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.87.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.