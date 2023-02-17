Financial Partners Group Inc Raises Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 18.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 36.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 893,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 239,222 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 77.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 132,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 583.4% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 134,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. 326,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,482. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.36. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

