Financial Partners Group Inc Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.4 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,251. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.