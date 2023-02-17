Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 2,701 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after buying an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after buying an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,552,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,746,486. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.