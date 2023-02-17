Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 690 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up 1.6% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $100,000.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
IFRA stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $38.89. 115,915 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).
