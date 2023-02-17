Financial Survey: Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) & Artivion (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -13.21% -0.81% -0.30% Lucid Diagnostics N/A -125.26% -100.90%

Risk and Volatility

Artivion has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Diagnostics has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 1 4 0 2.80 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Artivion and Lucid Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Artivion presently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 504.58%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than Artivion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.0% of Artivion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Artivion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Artivion and Lucid Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $298.84 million 1.78 -$14.83 million ($1.04) -12.69 Lucid Diagnostics $500,000.00 102.47 -$28.08 million ($1.47) -0.89

Artivion has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Artivion beats Lucid Diagnostics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes aortic stents and stent grafts, surgical sealants, and On-X products. The Preservation Services segment provides cardiac and vascular tissue preservation services. The company was founded on January 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, GA.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its lead products include EsoGuard, a laboratory developed esophageal DNA test; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

