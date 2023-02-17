Finning International Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1754 per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Finning International Price Performance

OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $23.05. Finning International has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FINGF shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

Featured Stories

