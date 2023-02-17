First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director George Barr Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director George Barr sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,213.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

George Barr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, George Barr sold 2,699 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $66,530.35.

On Thursday, February 9th, George Barr sold 1,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $24,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00.

On Friday, February 3rd, George Barr sold 8,000 shares of First Busey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $198,880.00.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. First Busey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

First Busey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

BUSE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

