First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Increased to C$29.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.19.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE:FM opened at C$26.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.54 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.85. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$18.67 and a 12-month high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

About First Quantum Minerals

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

