First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of FBZ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. 554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,186. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBZ. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,628,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 66.5% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 151,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 60,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter.

