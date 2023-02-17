First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 90,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of FBZ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. 554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,186. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
See Also
