First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
Shares of FNY opened at $61.92 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85.
First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
