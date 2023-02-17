First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Short Interest Update

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FNY opened at $61.92 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $52.37 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.111 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,763,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

