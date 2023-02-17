First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Short Interest Up 9.7% in January

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRID. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 120.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 19.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 27,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GRID traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.46. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52-week low of $71.92 and a 52-week high of $97.52.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Get Rating)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.