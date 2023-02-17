Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Position Trimmed by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Five Below comprises about 2.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.40% of Five Below worth $30,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 2,876.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Five Below Price Performance

FIVE stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.59. The stock had a trading volume of 239,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,644. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.