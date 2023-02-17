Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Bought by SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP increased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 576,902 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Five9 makes up 11.0% of SQN Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. SQN Investors LP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $43,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth $758,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Teca Partners LP grew its stake in Five9 by 1.7% in the third quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 107,274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $188,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,072.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,695.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Five9 Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Five9 from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.06. The company had a trading volume of 469,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,372. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

