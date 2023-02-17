FlatQube Price Reaches $3.08 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00012368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a total market cap of $45.95 million and approximately $3,656.04 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00424798 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,996.16 or 0.28139404 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000147 BTC.

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.08816903 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $5,161.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

