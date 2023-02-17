FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG) Shares Down 0.3%

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund (BATS:ESGG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $131.11 and last traded at $131.84. 1,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $132.24.

FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,149 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

