Floki Inu (FLOKI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $282.69 Million

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Floki Inu has traded 146.7% higher against the US dollar. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $489.90 million and $282.69 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Floki Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.00425808 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,985.45 or 0.28204490 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Floki Inu Token Profile

Floki Inu launched on July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,942,355,954,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com.

Floki Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Floki Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Floki Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.