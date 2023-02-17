Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Earns “Reduce” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a £102 ($123.82) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FLTR. Barclays set a £110 ($133.53) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group set a £140 ($169.94) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($162.66) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £151.47 ($183.87) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £134.15 ($162.84).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of FLTR stock opened at £137.35 ($166.73) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of £122.33 and a 200-day moving average of £112.26. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($89.10) and a 1-year high of £137.55 ($166.97). The stock has a market cap of £24.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18.

Insider Activity

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

In other Flutter Entertainment news, insider Jonathan Hill sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of £113.65 ($137.96), for a total transaction of £115,468.40 ($140,165.57).

(Get Rating)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.