Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 52-Week High at $82.92

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.92 and last traded at $82.92, with a volume of 15452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PDYPY. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($191.79) to £166 ($201.51) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151.47 ($183.87) to £161.16 ($195.63) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £129 ($156.59) to £150 ($182.08) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15,523.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day moving average is $66.58.

Flutter Entertainment Plc is engaged in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

