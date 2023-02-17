Foot Locker, Inc. (FL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Foot Locker has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Foot Locker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.14. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,807.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,195 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,403 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

