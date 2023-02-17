Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORRGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Forrester Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORR opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $674.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Forrester Research news, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $248,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $352,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forrester Research

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

