Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barrington Research from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.
NASDAQ FORR opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $674.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $59.56.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
