Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 232,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,760. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Fortune Brands Innovations

FBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

