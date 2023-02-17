Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2023

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBINGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Performance

NYSE FBIN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 232,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,760. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $90.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FBIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.