Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE FBIN traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,454. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

