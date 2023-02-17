Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 1.8 %
NYSE FBIN traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,454. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.54.
Fortune Brands Innovations Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla’s Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.