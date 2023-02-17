Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

FCPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

FCPT stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. Four Corners Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

About Four Corners Property Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 58,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

