Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 716.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,849 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 249,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after purchasing an additional 182,111 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 676,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $33.99 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.93.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $2,592,953.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

