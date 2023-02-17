Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $881,207.63

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00009158 BTC on major exchanges. Frax Price Index Share has a market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $881,207.63 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Price Index Share has traded up 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00432346 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000099 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.06 or 0.28639353 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share’s genesis date was March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Frax Price Index Share is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

