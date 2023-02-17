Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Short Interest Up 8.5% in January

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom Acquisition I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I by 421.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Freedom Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FACT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. 292,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,129. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00. Freedom Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

Freedom Acquisition I Company Profile

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

