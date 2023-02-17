Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,153,969.20 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) major shareholder Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc acquired 72,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $1,153,969.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,505,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,926,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Westbridge Crossover Fund, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $3,146,000.00.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. TheStreet raised shares of Freshworks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 157,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 61,653 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,713.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 59,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 56,503 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 38,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

