Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.63

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.63 and traded as low as $9.30. Fresnillo shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 7,253 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $850.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($9.71) to GBX 1,100 ($13.35) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt cut Fresnillo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 950 ($11.53) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 920 ($11.17) to GBX 800 ($9.71) in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.29.

Fresnillo Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.50.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienaga, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julian. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

