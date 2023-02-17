fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Short Interest Update

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,710,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 46,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on fuboTV from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 61,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,789.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,252,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,165.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On fuboTV

fuboTV Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUBO opened at $2.38 on Friday. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.