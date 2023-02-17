FUNToken (FUN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $78.84 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $78.84 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken launched on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

