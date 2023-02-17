Fusion Capital LLC Acquires 378 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 202,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 564,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,279,000 after purchasing an additional 77,439 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.87. The firm has a market cap of $413.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.71.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,027 shares of company stock valued at $29,119,102. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Articles

