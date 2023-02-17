FY2023 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. Boosted by B. Riley (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peabody Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will post earnings of $7.78 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.64. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BTU opened at $29.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.18. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 93.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Peabody Energy news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $153,298.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,197.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 668,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $21,220,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,732,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,514,966.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $153,298.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock worth $66,114,366 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

