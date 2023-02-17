FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Reduced by Analyst

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Leede Jones Gab decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quipt Home Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Quipt Home Medical’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Monday.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 million, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quipt Home Medical

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 16.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 63,137 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Quipt Home Medical by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 370,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 81,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

