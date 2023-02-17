FY2023 EPS Estimates for WESCO International, Inc. Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $17.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $16.80. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WESCO International’s current full-year earnings is $17.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s FY2024 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on WESCO International from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

WESCO International stock opened at $168.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.61 and a 200-day moving average of $131.84. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $172.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WESCO International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

