FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Livent Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a report issued on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. Livent had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 33.63%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Shares of Livent stock traded down $1.95 on Friday, hitting $24.86. 1,269,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,312,704. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.82. Livent has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Trading of Livent

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Livent by 86.2% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Livent by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 152,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

