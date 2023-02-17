G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GTHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.86. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $17.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $204,976. Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

