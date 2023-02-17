G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $19.00

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTHX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.60.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $3.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.86. G1 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $204,976. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

