G999 Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 17th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $8,628.75 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00079242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00057864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001100 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.