G999 Trading Down 1.3% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One G999 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $9,684.12 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

