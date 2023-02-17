Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.

Galera Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

About Galera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 281.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 151,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

