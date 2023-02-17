Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Galera Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Galera Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. Galera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.
