Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) is HGI Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,592 shares during the quarter. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for approximately 4.3% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $10,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 90,739 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 94,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $420,501 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.58. 58,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $54.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.