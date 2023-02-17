GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $4.59 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $496.83 million and $1.71 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00018535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.48255915 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,914,777.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

