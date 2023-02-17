Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GATO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Gatos Silver and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gatos Silver from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. 202,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,658. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

