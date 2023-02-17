GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:GEAGF opened at $45.26 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

