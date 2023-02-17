Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC opened at $129.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

